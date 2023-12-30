Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 30?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Alexandre Texier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Texier stats and insights
- Texier has scored in six of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:39
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|14:33
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|L 7-3
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
