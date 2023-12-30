The Buffalo Sabres (14-18-4) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-7) on Saturday, with the Sabres coming off a defeat and the Blue Jackets off a win.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH is the place to tune in to see the Sabres and the Blue Jackets take the ice.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/19/2023 Sabres Blue Jackets 9-4 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets give up 3.7 goals per game (136 in total), 31st in the league.

With 117 goals (3.2 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 10th-best offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 40 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 37 7 18 25 16 12 0% Zachary Werenski 34 1 24 25 10 13 - Adam Fantilli 37 10 12 22 10 13 43.1% Kirill Marchenko 35 13 8 21 9 20 34.9% Ivan Provorov 37 2 18 20 20 6 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres rank 29th in goals against, conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Sabres' 107 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Sabres have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players