Blue Jackets vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Buffalo Sabres (14-18-4), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-7) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH. The Blue Jackets knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime in their most recent outing.
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Sabres (-200)
|Blue Jackets (+165)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 33 times this season, and won 11, or 33.3%, of those games.
- Columbus is 6-11 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 37.7% chance to win.
- Columbus' games this season have had over 6.5 goals 22 of 36 times.
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Rankings
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|107 (18th)
|Goals
|117 (10th)
|124 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|136 (31st)
|14 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (25th)
|25 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (11th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus possesses a 6-4-0 record versus the spread while going 4-4-2 straight up in its last 10 contests.
- Columbus has gone over the total in seven of its last 10 games.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.7 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 2.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.
- The Blue Jackets' 117 total goals (3.2 per game) are the 10th-most in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 136 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Their -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
