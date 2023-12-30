The Buffalo Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Casey Mittelstadt and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Johnny Gaudreau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Johnny Gaudreau is one of the top contributors for Columbus with 25 total points (0.7 per game), with seven goals and 18 assists in 37 games.

Gaudreau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 29 1 2 3 2 at Devils Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Dec. 19 1 2 3 1

Adam Fantilli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Columbus' Adam Fantilli is among the leaders on the team with 22 total points (10 goals and 12 assists).

Fantilli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 at Devils Dec. 27 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 1 1 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 0 0 5 at Sabres Dec. 19 1 1 2 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Mittelstadt, who has scored 31 points in 36 games (nine goals and 22 assists).

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 27 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 19 0 3 3 0 at Coyotes Dec. 16 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Rasmus Dahlin has totaled 29 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Dec. 23 1 0 1 5 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 21 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 19 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Dec. 16 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.