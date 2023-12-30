If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Bowling Green and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Bowling Green ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 258

Bowling Green's best wins

Bowling Green's signature win this season came on November 26 in a 77-73 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. Marcus Hill recorded a team-best 26 points with three rebounds and four assists in the matchup against Canisius.

Next best wins

82-61 over Lipscomb (No. 120/RPI) on November 25

79-69 at home over UMKC (No. 264/RPI) on December 16

81-75 at home over Arkansas State (No. 273/RPI) on November 11

70-41 at home over Chicago State (No. 290/RPI) on November 6

54-52 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 339/RPI) on December 2

Bowling Green's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Bowling Green is playing the 327th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Falcons' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and 18 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Bowling Green has 18 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bowling Green's next game

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

