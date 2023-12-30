For bracketology analysis on Cincinnati and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Cincinnati's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Cincinnati ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-1 NR NR 116

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati's best wins

In its signature win of the season on November 19, Cincinnati beat the Toledo Rockets, a top 50 team (No. 26) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 71-60. Mya Jackson, in that signature victory, put up a team-high 22 points with two rebounds and zero assists. Braylyn Milton also played a part with 11 points, one rebound and four assists.

Next best wins

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 120/RPI) on November 25

58-56 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 225/RPI) on December 17

71-51 at home over Siena (No. 253/RPI) on December 21

87-62 at home over Howard (No. 301/RPI) on December 13

76-52 at home over Tennessee State (No. 327/RPI) on December 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams based on the RPI, Cincinnati is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories, but also tied for the eighth-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Cincinnati has been handed the 82nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Bearcats' upcoming schedule, they have four games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.

Reviewing Cincinnati's upcoming schedule, it has five games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Cincinnati's next game

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Cincinnati games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.