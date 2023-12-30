The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Wildcats have also won six games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 78.8 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 60.4 the Bearcats allow.

Kansas State is 12-1 when it scores more than 60.4 points.

Cincinnati's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.

The Bearcats put up 15.3 more points per game (67.5) than the Wildcats allow (52.2).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 52.2 points, it is 8-2.

When Kansas State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 12-0.

This season the Bearcats are shooting 38% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats make 48.3% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bearcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

9.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38)

6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38) Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%

6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG% Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 33 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Cincinnati Schedule