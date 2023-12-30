Saturday's game that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) against the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) at Kress Events Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-62 in favor of Green Bay, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Vikings are coming off of a 69-59 victory over Drexel in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 74, Cleveland State 62

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings beat the Southern Miss Eagles in a 70-63 win on December 20. It was their best win of the season.

Cleveland State has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (eight).

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 111) on December 20

69-59 over Drexel (No. 177) on December 21

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 185) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 198) on November 12

71-62 at home over Akron (No. 237) on December 10

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28) Carmen Villalobos: 7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Mickayla Perdue: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)

13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67) Jordana Reisma: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.1 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.1 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings are outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game, with a +183 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (49th in college basketball) and give up 63.7 per contest (180th in college basketball).

