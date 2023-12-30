The Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Kress Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Vikings' 77.8 points per game are 19 more points than the 58.8 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.8 points, Cleveland State is 11-2.

Green Bay is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

The 73.5 points per game the Phoenix average are 9.8 more points than the Vikings allow (63.7).

When Green Bay scores more than 63.7 points, it is 7-2.

When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 11-0.

The Phoenix shoot 48.4% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Vikings concede defensively.

The Vikings' 46.2 shooting percentage from the field is 7.7 higher than the Phoenix have given up.

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28) Carmen Villalobos: 7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Mickayla Perdue: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)

13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67) Jordana Reisma: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.1 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.1 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Cleveland State Schedule