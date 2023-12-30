If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Dayton and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Dayton ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 41 NR 32

Dayton's best wins

In its signature win of the season on December 16, Dayton took down the Cincinnati Bearcats, a top 50 team (No. 50) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 82-68. Daron Holmes led the offense versus Cincinnati, dropping 28 points. Second on the team was Kobe Elvis with 27 points.

Next best wins

88-81 over St. John's (No. 53/RPI) on November 17

91-67 at home over Oakland (No. 89/RPI) on December 20

77-69 at home over Youngstown State (No. 108/RPI) on November 24

65-63 on the road over SMU (No. 144/RPI) on November 29

78-69 at home over Longwood (No. 151/RPI) on December 30

Dayton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Dayton has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Flyers have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Dayton has tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Dayton has drawn the 45th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Flyers' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

Dayton has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Dayton's next game

Matchup: Davidson Wildcats vs. Dayton Flyers

Davidson Wildcats vs. Dayton Flyers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

