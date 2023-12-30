When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Dayton be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Dayton ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-2 NR NR 250

Dayton's best wins

Dayton, in its signature win of the season, took down the Miami (OH) RedHawks 73-60 on December 9. Ivy Wolf compiled a team-best 18 points with three rebounds and three assists in the game against Miami (OH).

Next best wins

74-63 over Wichita State (No. 299/RPI) on November 25

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 345/RPI) on November 20

75-54 over Stetson (No. 346/RPI) on November 24

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 348/RPI) on November 12

Dayton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

According to the RPI, Dayton has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Dayton has been given the 188th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Flyers have 16 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at Dayton's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Dayton's next game

Matchup: UMass Minutewomen vs. Dayton Flyers

UMass Minutewomen vs. Dayton Flyers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 5:00 PM ET Location: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

