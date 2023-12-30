The Dayton Flyers (9-2) hope to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Dayton vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

  • The Flyers make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
  • Dayton has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Flyers are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank 21st.
  • The Flyers put up 74.1 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 61.6 the Lancers allow.
  • Dayton is 9-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Dayton scored 73.9 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.
  • The Flyers surrendered 58.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.2).
  • Dayton drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Troy W 82-70 UD Arena
12/16/2023 Cincinnati W 82-68 Heritage Bank Center
12/20/2023 Oakland W 91-67 UD Arena
12/30/2023 Longwood - UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
1/7/2024 UMass - UD Arena

