The Dayton Flyers (9-2) hope to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Dayton vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Dayton has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Flyers are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank 21st.

The Flyers put up 74.1 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 61.6 the Lancers allow.

Dayton is 9-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton scored 73.9 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.

The Flyers surrendered 58.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.2).

Dayton drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule