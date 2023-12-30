How to Watch Dayton vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (9-2) hope to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Dayton vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Siena vs UMass (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Davidson vs Ohio (1:30 PM ET | December 30)
- N.C. A&T vs George Mason (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Central Michigan vs Loyola Chicago (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Gardner-Webb vs VCU (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- Dayton has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Flyers are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank 21st.
- The Flyers put up 74.1 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 61.6 the Lancers allow.
- Dayton is 9-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Dayton scored 73.9 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.
- The Flyers surrendered 58.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.2).
- Dayton drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Troy
|W 82-70
|UD Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 82-68
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Oakland
|W 91-67
|UD Arena
|12/30/2023
|Longwood
|-
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|1/7/2024
|UMass
|-
|UD Arena
