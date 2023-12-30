The Duquesne Dukes (6-4) play a fellow A-10 squad, the Dayton Flyers (5-5), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at UD Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

Dayton vs. Duquesne Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET

Dayton Players to Watch

Arianna Smith: 9.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Mariah Perez: 9.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Ivy Wolf: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Bohanon: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Anyssa Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

Megan McConnell: 12.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Amaya Hamilton: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Tess Myers: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Naelle: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Precious Johnson: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

