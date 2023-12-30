Dayton vs. Duquesne December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Duquesne Dukes (6-4) play a fellow A-10 squad, the Dayton Flyers (5-5), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at UD Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
Dayton vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Dayton Players to Watch
- Arianna Smith: 9.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mariah Perez: 9.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ivy Wolf: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Destiny Bohanon: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anyssa Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Megan McConnell: 12.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amaya Hamilton: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tess Myers: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Naelle: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Precious Johnson: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
