Will Dmitri Voronkov light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Voronkov stats and insights

  • Voronkov has scored in seven of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • On the power play, Voronkov has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Voronkov's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:10 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:37 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:42 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:45 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 2 0 2 14:59 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.