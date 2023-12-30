The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

Gudbranson has scored in three of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.

Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.

Gudbranson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:52 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 6-3 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:38 Home L 5-2 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

