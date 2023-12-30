Will Erik Gudbranson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 30?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudbranson stats and insights
- Gudbranson has scored in three of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.
- Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.
- Gudbranson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Gudbranson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|22:52
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|16:18
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 4-2
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
