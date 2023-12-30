High school basketball action in Franklin County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Patriot Preparatory Academy at Weir High School

Game Time: 11:40 AM ET on December 30

11:40 AM ET on December 30 Location: Toronto, OH

Toronto, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnstown-Monroe High School at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30

3:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Dublin Coffman High School at Pickerington North High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 30

5:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Pickington, OH

Pickington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Watkins Memorial High School at Canal Winchester High School