Best Bets & Odds for the Georgia vs. Florida State Game – Saturday, December 30
The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs meet the Florida State Seminoles. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Georgia vs. Florida State?
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Florida State 28, Georgia 26
- Georgia has an 11-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 91.7% of those games).
- The Bulldogs have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- Florida State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Seminoles have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 93.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Florida State (+21)
- In 13 Georgia games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- In 2023, the Bulldogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 21 points or more (in six chances).
- Against the spread, Florida State is 8-4-0 this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46)
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 46 points 12 times this season.
- There have been eight Florida State games that have ended with a combined score over 46 points this season.
- The over/under for the game of 46 is 29.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia (38.4 points per game) and Florida State (37 points per game).
Splits Tables
Georgia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54
|54.4
|53.6
|Implied Total AVG
|38.6
|41.6
|35.2
|ATS Record
|4-9-0
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-7-0
|3-4-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-1
|6-0
|5-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Florida State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.4
|51.6
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|33.3
|33.4
|33.2
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|5-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|4-3-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-0
|5-0
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
