Hamilton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Hamilton County, Ohio. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Healthy at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Clermont High School at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
