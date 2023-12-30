Highland County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Highland County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Highland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairfield High School - Leesburg at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
