For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Jack Roslovic a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

Roslovic has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.

Roslovic's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Roslovic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 6-5 OT 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:24 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 20:23 Away L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

