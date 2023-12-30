The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Jack Roslovic, take the ice Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 5:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Roslovic interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jack Roslovic vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

Roslovic's plus-minus this season, in 15:26 per game on the ice, is -7.

Roslovic has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 15 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In six of 15 games this season, Roslovic has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Roslovic has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Roslovic has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Roslovic going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 3 8 Points 1 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

