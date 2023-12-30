Will Jake Bean Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 30?
Should you wager on Jake Bean to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bean stats and insights
- Bean has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- Bean has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Bean recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|L 3-1
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
