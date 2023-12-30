Jalen Smith and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be facing the New York Knicks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 120-104 win over the Bulls, Smith put up 15 points and seven rebounds.

In this article, we look at Smith's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.4 9.4 Rebounds 7.5 5.4 4.4 Assists -- 0.8 0.5 PRA -- 16.6 14.3 PR -- 15.8 13.8 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Smith Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 3.6% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.7 per contest.

He's attempted 1.8 threes per game, or 2.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smith's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.8 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13.3 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Smith vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 26 19 3 0 2 3 2 1/11/2023 25 7 3 4 0 0 1 12/18/2022 11 9 2 0 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.