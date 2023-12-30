Jefferson County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Jefferson County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Jefferson County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Philo High School at Edison High School - Richmond
- Game Time: 10:20 AM ET on December 30
- Location: Toronto, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steubenville Catholic Central High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steubenville High School at Toronto High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Toronto, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
