If you reside in Jefferson County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Philo High School at Edison High School - Richmond

Game Time: 10:20 AM ET on December 30

10:20 AM ET on December 30 Location: Toronto, OH

Toronto, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Steubenville Catholic Central High School at Shenandoah High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 30

7:30 PM ET on December 30 Location: Sarahsville, OH

Sarahsville, OH Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference

Ohio Valley Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Steubenville High School at Toronto High School