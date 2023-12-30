Can we count on Justin Danforth scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

In nine of 37 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Danforth has zero points on the power play.

Danforth averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 21:33 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:20 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:39 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

