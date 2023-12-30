Kent Johnson Game Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Sabres - December 30
Kent Johnson will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres play at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. There are prop bets for Johnson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.
Kent Johnson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)
Johnson Season Stats Insights
- Johnson's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:11 per game on the ice, is +1.
- In four of 21 games this year, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Johnson has a point in eight games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.
- In six of 21 games this season, Johnson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Johnson has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 25% chance of Johnson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Johnson Stats vs. the Sabres
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|21
|Games
|4
|12
|Points
|3
|5
|Goals
|2
|7
|Assists
|1
