Can we count on Kent State to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Kent State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 97

Kent State's best wins

Kent State's signature win this season came against the Missouri Tigers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 111) in the RPI. Kent State secured the 67-64 win at a neutral site on November 25. That signature win versus Missouri featured a team-high 18 points from Mikala Morris. Corynne Hauser, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

64-55 on the road over Louisiana (No. 231/RPI) on November 12

77-40 at home over Coppin State (No. 268/RPI) on November 29

64-57 on the road over Xavier (No. 330/RPI) on November 21

Kent State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Kent State is playing the 109th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Golden Flashes have 11 games left against teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Looking at Kent State's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Kent State's next game

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Buffalo Bulls vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

