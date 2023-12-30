Licking County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Licking County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Licking County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnstown-Monroe High School at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watkins Memorial High School at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.