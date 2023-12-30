Miami (OH) vs. Austin Peay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest that pits the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-7) at F&M Bank Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-57 in favor of Austin Peay, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.
The RedHawks enter this contest on the heels of a 68-66 win over Oakland on Thursday.
Miami (OH) vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
Miami (OH) vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Austin Peay 70, Miami (OH) 57
Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the RedHawks beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 68-66 on December 21.
- Based on the RPI, the Governors have four losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
Miami (OH) Leaders
- Jadyn Scott: 13 PTS, 53.7 FG%
- Amber Tretter: 7.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
- Lakresha Edwards: 8 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Jada Scott: 5.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
Miami (OH) Performance Insights
- The RedHawks have been outscored by 17.7 points per game (posting 54.1 points per game, 335th in college basketball, while allowing 71.8 per outing, 307th in college basketball) and have a -159 scoring differential.
