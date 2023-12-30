Saturday's contest that pits the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-7) at F&M Bank Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-57 in favor of Austin Peay, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The RedHawks enter this contest on the heels of a 68-66 win over Oakland on Thursday.

Miami (OH) vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Miami (OH) vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 70, Miami (OH) 57

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the RedHawks beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 68-66 on December 21.

Based on the RPI, the Governors have four losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 13 PTS, 53.7 FG%

13 PTS, 53.7 FG% Amber Tretter: 7.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

7.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Lakresha Edwards: 8 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

8 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jada Scott: 5.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks have been outscored by 17.7 points per game (posting 54.1 points per game, 335th in college basketball, while allowing 71.8 per outing, 307th in college basketball) and have a -159 scoring differential.

