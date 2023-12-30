What are Miami (OH)'s chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Miami (OH) ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 218

Miami (OH)'s best wins

On December 22, Miami (OH) claimed its signature win of the season, a 70-69 victory over the Vermont Catamounts, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 122) in the RPI rankings. Anderson Mirambeaux, in that signature victory, compiled a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and two assists. Darweshi Hunter also played a role with 17 points, one rebound and one assist.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Marshall (No. 188/RPI) on December 2

76-64 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 327/RPI) on November 19

76-48 at home over Coppin State (No. 356/RPI) on November 17

Miami (OH)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, Miami (OH) has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Miami (OH) has drawn the 202nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The RedHawks have 13 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have five upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Miami has 18 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Miami (OH)'s next game

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Western Michigan Broncos Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

