The Austin Peay Governors (5-6) meet the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Miami (OH) vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Jadyn Scott: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Amber Tretter: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Lakresha Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

2 PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Anala Nelson: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Shamarre Hale: 12.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Shaotung Lin: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

