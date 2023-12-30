Muskingum County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Muskingum County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Muskingum County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Philo High School at Edison High School - Richmond
- Game Time: 10:20 AM ET on December 30
- Location: Toronto, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Muskingum at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
