Myles Turner and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be taking on the New York Knicks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Turner totaled 24 points, six rebounds and three blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-104 win versus the Bulls.

Below, we dig into Turner's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.1 18.8 Rebounds 7.5 7.4 6.6 Assists -- 1.1 0.7 PRA -- 25.6 26.1 PR -- 24.5 25.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Turner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Myles Turner Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 11.7% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.6 per contest.

He's attempted 3.8 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Turner's Pacers average 106.3 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101.0 possessions per contest.

The Knicks allow 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks allow 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league.

The Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 18th in the NBA, allowing 13.3 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Myles Turner vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2022 33 6 8 1 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.