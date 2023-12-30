Noble County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Noble County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Noble County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrison Central High School at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Toronto, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steubenville Catholic Central High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
