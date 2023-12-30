Saturday's game between the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) and Ohio Bobcats (3-6) squaring off at Knights Hall has a projected final score of 70-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bellarmine, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Bobcats dropped their last game 69-49 against Butler on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Bellarmine 70, Ohio 69

Ohio Schedule Analysis

On November 16, the Bobcats registered their signature win of the season, a 67-61 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 202) in our computer rankings.

Ohio has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio 2023-24 Best Wins

67-61 at home over Dayton (No. 202) on November 16

65-62 at home over Indiana State (No. 275) on December 17

75-71 at home over IUPUI (No. 318) on November 26

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Madi Mace: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.5 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.5 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29) Aylasia Fantrov: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats are being outscored by 11.8 points per game, with a -106 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.1 points per game (250th in college basketball), and allow 73.9 per contest (322nd in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Bobcats are averaging 13.7 more points per game at home (68.2) than away (54.5).

Ohio allows 70.2 points per game at home, and 78.5 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.