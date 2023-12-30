The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Davidson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Ohio has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 256th.
  • The Bobcats score an average of 80.3 points per game, 15 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, Ohio is 6-5.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ohio scored 83.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 75.8.
  • At home, the Bobcats allowed 65.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 79.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Ohio knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (36.9%) than at home (38.2%) as well.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Marshall L 74-69 Convocation Center Ohio
12/18/2023 Defiance W 108-28 Convocation Center Ohio
12/22/2023 @ Austin Peay L 71-67 F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Davidson - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Toledo - Convocation Center Ohio
1/6/2024 Northern Illinois - Convocation Center Ohio

