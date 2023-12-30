The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Ohio has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 256th.

The Bobcats score an average of 80.3 points per game, 15 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Ohio is 6-5.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ohio scored 83.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 75.8.

At home, the Bobcats allowed 65.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 79.6.

Beyond the arc, Ohio knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (36.9%) than at home (38.2%) as well.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule