How to Watch Ohio vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Ohio has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 256th.
- The Bobcats score an average of 80.3 points per game, 15 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats allow.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Ohio is 6-5.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ohio scored 83.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 75.8.
- At home, the Bobcats allowed 65.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 79.6.
- Beyond the arc, Ohio knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (36.9%) than at home (38.2%) as well.
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Marshall
|L 74-69
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/18/2023
|Defiance
|W 108-28
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/22/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 71-67
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/6/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
