What are Ohio State's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Ohio State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-1 12 11 13

Ohio State's best wins

On December 22, Ohio State picked up its signature win of the season, an 84-55 victory over the Belmont Bruins, who are a top 50 team (No. 41), according to the RPI. With 31 points, Jacy Sheldon was the leading scorer against Belmont. Second on the team was Cotie McMahon, with 27 points.

Next best wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 80/RPI) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 99/RPI) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 110/RPI) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 128/RPI) on November 20

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 134/RPI) on November 26

Ohio State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Ohio State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

The Buckeyes have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, Ohio State has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Ohio State has to manage the 13th-most difficult schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Buckeyes have 15 games remaining this year, including eight versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records above .500.

In terms of OSU's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Ohio State's next game

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV Channel: B1G+

