Ohio State vs. Michigan December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (9-2) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Michigan Players to Watch
- Laila Phelia: 14.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordan Hobbs: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lauren Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
