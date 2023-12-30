Ohio State vs. West Virginia December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) will face the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via FOX.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Bruce Thornton: 18 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Roddy Gayle Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zed Key: 9.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Felix Okpara: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Quinn Slazinski: 17.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ofri Naveh: 5.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|West Virginia AVG
|West Virginia Rank
|86th
|79.5
|Points Scored
|65.7
|331st
|79th
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|110th
|109th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|37.1
|171st
|65th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|173rd
|131st
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.5
|268th
|90th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.4
|257th
|79th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11
|106th
