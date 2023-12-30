Ohio State vs. West Virginia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after winning seven straight home games. The Buckeyes are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Ohio State
|-9.5
|146.5
Ohio State Betting Records & Stats
- Ohio State's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 146.5 points six times.
- Ohio State has an average point total of 143.5 in its contests this year, three fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Buckeyes are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
- Ohio State has won five of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Buckeyes are undefeated in five games this season when favored by -500 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from Ohio State, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ohio State
|6
|60%
|79.4
|147.2
|64.1
|132.9
|144
|West Virginia
|2
|20%
|67.8
|147.2
|68.8
|132.9
|137.2
Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends
- The Buckeyes average 79.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.8 the Mountaineers give up.
- Ohio State has a 3-6 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when putting up more than 68.8 points.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ohio State
|3-7-0
|2-5
|7-3-0
|West Virginia
|5-5-0
|1-0
|3-7-0
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ohio State
|West Virginia
|10-6
|Home Record
|13-4
|1-10
|Away Record
|3-8
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|74.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.4
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.6
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
