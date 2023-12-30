Saturday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) clashing at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-65 victory for heavily favored Ohio State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, West Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-10.6)

Ohio State (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Ohio State has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while West Virginia is 5-5-0. A total of seven out of the Buckeyes' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Mountaineers' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball while giving up 64.1 per outing to rank 39th in college basketball) and have a +184 scoring differential overall.

Ohio State records 39.2 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) while conceding 32 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.2 boards per game.

Ohio State knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (41st in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 32.1% rate.

The Buckeyes record 102.9 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball), while giving up 83 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

Ohio State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.7 per game (89th in college basketball play) while forcing 12 (193rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.