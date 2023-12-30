Saturday's contest that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-65 in favor of Ohio State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, West Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-10.7)

Ohio State (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Ohio State has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while West Virginia is 5-5-0. A total of seven out of the Buckeyes' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Mountaineers' games have gone over.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes have a +184 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.3 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball and are giving up 64.1 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball.

Ohio State is 80th in the country at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 7.2 more than the 32 its opponents average.

Ohio State makes 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.1 (124th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4.

The Buckeyes average 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (41st in college basketball), and give up 83 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

Ohio State has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball action), 1.3 fewer than the 12 it forces on average (193rd in college basketball).

