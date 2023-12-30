Saturday's contest at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-65 win, as our model heavily favors Ohio State.

Based on our computer prediction, Ohio State projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup versus West Virginia. The over/under is listed at 146.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Line: Ohio State -9.5

Ohio State -9.5 Point Total: 146.5

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, West Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. West Virginia

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-9.5)



Ohio State (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Ohio State has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to West Virginia, who is 5-5-0 ATS. A total of seven out of the Buckeyes' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Mountaineers' games have gone over. The teams score 147.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game with a +184 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.4 points per game (79th in college basketball) and allow 64.1 per outing (39th in college basketball).

Ohio State ranks 82nd in the country at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 7.2 more than the 32 its opponents average.

Ohio State connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball) while shooting 37.7% from deep (42nd in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 32.1%.

The Buckeyes' 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 40th in college basketball, and the 83 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 46th in college basketball.

Ohio State wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.7 (88th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

