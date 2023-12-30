How to Watch Ohio State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 82nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 166th.
- The Buckeyes score 79.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.8 the Mountaineers give up.
- Ohio State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- West Virginia has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 166th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.
- The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- West Virginia has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).
- The Buckeyes ceded 63.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 in away games.
- At home, Ohio State drained 0.4 more three-pointers per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (6.3). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.
- At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
- West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|L 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|L 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|W 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
