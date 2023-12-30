The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 82nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 166th.
  • The Buckeyes score 79.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.8 the Mountaineers give up.
  • Ohio State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • West Virginia has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 166th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.
  • The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • West Virginia has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).
  • The Buckeyes ceded 63.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 in away games.
  • At home, Ohio State drained 0.4 more three-pointers per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (6.3). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
  • West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UMass L 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford L 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo W 91-81 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum

