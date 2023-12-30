The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) welcome in the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after victories in seven home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.

The Buckeyes average 10.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).

When Ohio State scores more than 68.8 points, it is 9-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

This season, West Virginia has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.8% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 208th.

The Mountaineers average just 3.7 more points per game (67.8) than the Buckeyes give up (64.1).

West Virginia has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 76.3.

Ohio State sunk 6.7 threes per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged away from home (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in away games.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, West Virginia averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).

At home, the Mountaineers conceded 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).

Beyond the arc, West Virginia sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule