How to Watch Ohio State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
- Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.
- The Buckeyes score 10.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).
- Ohio State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.
- The Mountaineers average just 3.7 more points per game (67.8) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (64.1).
- When West Virginia allows fewer than 79.4 points, it is 4-5.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).
- Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last year, surrendering 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
- When it comes to total threes made, Ohio State fared better at home last year, draining 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.5% clip in road games.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.
- At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 74.6.
- At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|L 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|L 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|W 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
