The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 166th.

The Buckeyes record 79.4 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 68.8 the Mountaineers give up.

When Ohio State puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 9-1.

West Virginia Stats Insights

West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 166th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.

The Mountaineers score only 3.7 more points per game (67.8) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (64.1).

When West Virginia allows fewer than 79.4 points, it is 4-5.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last season, surrendering 63.0 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.

At home, Ohio State sunk 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than on the road (6.3). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (71.6) last season.

At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).

At home, West Virginia made 7.8 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule