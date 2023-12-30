How to Watch Ohio State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after victories in seven home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.
- The Buckeyes score 10.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).
- Ohio State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.1).
- Defensively the Buckeyes played better at home last season, ceding 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 on the road.
- Ohio State averaged 6.7 threes per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% on the road.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
