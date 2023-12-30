The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after victories in seven home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.

The Buckeyes score 10.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Mountaineers allow (68.8).

Ohio State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.1).

Defensively the Buckeyes played better at home last season, ceding 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 on the road.

Ohio State averaged 6.7 threes per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% on the road.

