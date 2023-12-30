The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-9.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-10.5) 146.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Ohio State is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

Buckeyes games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

West Virginia is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

So far this year, five out of the Mountaineers' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 Ohio State is 31st in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (21st-best).

The Buckeyes were +7000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +6500, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.

Ohio State has a 1.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 West Virginia is 69th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+25000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 123rd, a difference of 54 spots.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Mountaineers have experienced the second-biggest change this season, dropping from +5500 at the start to +25000.

Based on its moneyline odds, West Virginia has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.