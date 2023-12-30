The Ohio Bobcats (5-4) face the Davidson Wildcats (8-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ohio vs. Davidson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Hunter: 16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Shereef Mitchell: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Elmore James: 12.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • AJ Brown: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Davidson Players to Watch

  • Grant Huffman: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • David Skogman: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Reed Bailey: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bobby Durkin: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Angelo Brizzi: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Davidson Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank
103rd 78.7 Points Scored 73.9 206th
274th 74.8 Points Allowed 65.8 60th
225th 35.6 Rebounds 34.5 265th
173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.3 254th
187th 7.4 3pt Made 8.7 79th
291st 11.7 Assists 13.6 181st
24th 9.4 Turnovers 9.5 30th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.