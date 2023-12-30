The Ohio Bobcats (5-4) face the Davidson Wildcats (8-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Davidson Game Information

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Elmore James: 12.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK AJ Clayton: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK AJ Brown: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Davidson Players to Watch

Grant Huffman: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK David Skogman: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Reed Bailey: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Bobby Durkin: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Angelo Brizzi: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ohio vs. Davidson Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank 103rd 78.7 Points Scored 73.9 206th 274th 74.8 Points Allowed 65.8 60th 225th 35.6 Rebounds 34.5 265th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.3 254th 187th 7.4 3pt Made 8.7 79th 291st 11.7 Assists 13.6 181st 24th 9.4 Turnovers 9.5 30th

